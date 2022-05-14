Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup Final Live streaming: When and where to watch

FA Cup Final, Chelsea vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming: Saturday’s game between Chelsea and Liverpool marks the 150th anniversary of the first FA Cup final — in what is the oldest domestic cup competition in the world. It’s also a rematch of the League Cup final at Wembley in late February, when Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties. Liverpool is still in contention for an unprecedented quadruple and Chelsea is still smarting from its quarterfinals exit from the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has “no idea” who will line up in attack for Chelsea, the FA Cup runner-up the past two years after winning in 2018. “They have offensively incredible talent,” Klopp said. “We have no idea how Thomas will lineup. There are so many different options. (Timo) Werner and Havertz didn’t start the last game. … Very interesting to prepare (for) to be honest.”

Chelsea’s front three of Christian Pulisic, Lukaku and Mason Mount each scored in the 3-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday. Liverpool hasn’t won the FA Cup since 2006 and last reached the final a decade ago — losing to Chelsea 2-1.

When is the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Where is the FA Cup Final 2022 Chelsea vs Liverpool going to be held?

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be held at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time does the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool begin?

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool will begin at 9.15 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be broadcast live on the Sony Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The live streaming of the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be available on SonyLiv.