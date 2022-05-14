scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup Final Live streaming: When and where to watch

FA Cup Final 2022, Chelsea vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming Online: This a rematch of the League Cup final at Wembley in late February, when Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties.

By: Sports Desk |
May 14, 2022 5:16:26 pm
Liverpool hasn't won the FA Cup since 2006 and last reached the final a decade ago — losing to Chelsea 2-1. (Twitter)

FA Cup Final, Chelsea vs Liverpool Football Live Streaming: Saturday’s game between Chelsea and Liverpool marks the 150th anniversary of the first FA Cup final — in what is the oldest domestic cup competition in the world. It’s also a rematch of the League Cup final at Wembley in late February, when Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties. Liverpool is still in contention for an unprecedented quadruple and Chelsea is still smarting from its quarterfinals exit from the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has “no idea” who will line up in attack for Chelsea, the FA Cup runner-up the past two years after winning in 2018. “They have offensively incredible talent,” Klopp said. “We have no idea how Thomas will lineup. There are so many different options. (Timo) Werner and Havertz didn’t start the last game. … Very interesting to prepare (for) to be honest.”

Chelsea’s front three of Christian Pulisic, Lukaku and Mason Mount each scored in the 3-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday. Liverpool hasn’t won the FA Cup since 2006 and last reached the final a decade ago — losing to Chelsea 2-1.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When is the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Best of Express Premium

I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...Premium
I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
More Premium Stories >>

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Where is the FA Cup Final 2022 Chelsea vs Liverpool going to be held?

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be held at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time does the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool begin?

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool will begin at 9.15 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be broadcast live on the Sony Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The live streaming of the FA Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be available on SonyLiv.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 61 : 14 May, 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders
VS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 14: Latest News