FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch ARS vs CHE?

FA Cup Final, Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming: Arsenal will be vying to lift the FA Cup a record 14th time when they go up against their city rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

While Frank Lampard’s Chelsea secured UEFA Champions League qualification on the final matchday of the Premier League 2019/20 season, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made their worst ever finish in 25 years on eighth position on the table. Now, after defeating the Manchester clubs in the semi-finals, both the London clubs have a last shot at silverware this season.

As for injuries, Arsenal will be without Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, and Gabriel Martinelli. On the other hand, N’Golo Kante and Willian have recovered from their injuries for Chelsea.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez; Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea: Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic.

When is the FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea is on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Where is the FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea going to be held?

The FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea is going to be held at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time does the FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea begin?

The FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea will begin at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea is going to be broadcasted live on Sony ESPN.

How do I watch live streaming of the FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The live streaming of the FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea is going to be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow live commentary and match updates on indianexpress.com.

