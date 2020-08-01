FA Cup Final 2020, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Score Updates: The battle of London awaits

FA Cup Final, Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming: The end of the domestic season of England is here, and the two London heavyweights will go toe-to-toe for the oldest competition in the country — Arsenal will take on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Both, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard will be aiming to lift the first trophy of their managerial careers after having won the trophy during their playing career for their respective clubs. With N’Golo Kante and Willian back fit for Chelsea, they will look to dominate a weakened Arsenal side who have struggled with injuries to Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi.
- Arsenal are appearing in their 21st FA Cup Final, more than any other side. Indeed, the Gunners have won the competition more often than any other side (13).
- Chelsea are playing in their 14th FA Cup Final, with this their seventh appearance in the showpiece since the new Wembley Stadium re-opened in 2007. The Blues have won seven of their last nine Finals, with both defeats in that time coming against Arsenal.
- This season’s FA Cup Final will be the latest date a Final has been staged in the competition’s history.
- This is the third time Arsenal and Chelsea have faced each other in the Final, with the Gunners winning the previous two (in 2002 and 2017) – no fixture has been played more in the Final (excluding replays).
- Arsenal have triumphed in eight of their last nine FA Cup Final matches, including each of the last six in a row. Only Tottenham (seven between 1901 and 1982) have won more consecutive FA Cup Final appearances.
- This will be the third time in the last four seasons that Arsenal will be ending their campaign against Chelsea, winning the 2017 FA Cup Final and losing last season’s Europa League final against the Blues in Baku.
While Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will become the first African player to start an FA Cup final match as captain for a Football League side, Chelsea's Willy Caballero will become the club's oldest player to play in a FA Cup final.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea! Stay tuned!