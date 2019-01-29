FA Cup draw: Chelsea to face Manchester United in fifth round

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round, a repeat of last year’s final. With Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool already out of the competition, Monday’s draw means that, at most, only two of the top six will progress to the quarter-finals.

Advertising

Chelsea won last year’s final at Wembley 1-0 thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty.

Giant-killers Newport County, who play in League Two (fourth tier), could face Premier League champions Manchester City if they can win their replay against Middlesbrough.

Newport, who have already knocked out top-flight Leicester City, drew 1-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday and host the replay on Feb. 5.

Doncaster Rovers, who play in League One (third tier) and are in the fifth round for the first time in 63 years, will host Premier League Crystal Palace.

Advertising

League One AFC Wimbledon, who knocked out top-flight West Ham United, take on Championship (second-tier) Millwall, who eliminated Everton in the fourth round.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures

Bristol City vs Shrewsbury/Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs Millwall

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough/Newport vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Manchester Utd

Swansea vs Barnet/Brentford

Portsmouth/QPR vs Watford

Brighton/West Brom vs Derby