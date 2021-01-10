Arsenal begin FA Cup defence with win over Newcastle, United into fourth round

Emile Smith-Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in extra time as Mikel Arteta’s side began their FA Cup defence with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the third round at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Smith-Rowe was initially shown a straight red in stoppage time by referee Chris Kavanagh for a tackle on Matthew Longstaff before it was downgraded to a yellow card following a VAR review.

The 20-year-old midfielder went on the score the opener as he latched on to a ball from Alexandre Lacazette inside the box before slipping it past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Aubameyang also found the net from close range in the final minutes of extra time to extend Arsenal’s winning run to four games in all competitions.

McTominay header puts United into fourth round

An early headed goal by Scott McTominay capped an excellent individual performance that put Manchester United through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as they beat Watford 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Captaining his side for the first time, McTominay connected with an Alex Telles corner and though his downward header lacked power, it bounced up and into the top corner past the dive of goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in the fifth minute.

Having made nine changes from the team that lost the League Cup semi-final to Manchester City in midweek, United looked a little disorganised, and Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, created plenty of chances but could not score.

Instead, it was 24-year-old Scottish midfielder McTominay who led the way with a selfless display of running and tackling to ensure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made it through to Monday’s fourth-round draw.