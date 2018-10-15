Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

FA condemns ‘unacceptable behavior’ by English fans in Spain 

Police in Seville had to intervene late Sunday as some fans caused trouble in the city, reportedly vandalizing property and getting into altercations with local residents.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: October 15, 2018 8:11:32 pm

England fans attach flags to a tree and advertising stand before the match. (Reuters) 

The English Football Association has condemned “unacceptable behavior” by England fans ahead of the team’s match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Monday. Police in Seville had to intervene late Sunday as some fans caused trouble in the city, reportedly vandalizing property and getting into altercations with local residents.

No major incidents or injuries were reported. The FA urged “those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner.” It says it “will work in partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit to help identify those involved and we will sanction any England Supporters’ Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder.”

Spain can clinch a spot in the tournament’s final four with a win at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

