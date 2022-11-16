scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

FA charges Brentford’s Toney with misconduct over alleged betting

The FA said in a statement that it was alleged the 26-year-old, who was charged with misconduct, breached the rules 232 times between 2017 and 2021. Toney has until Nov. 24 to respond the charges.

Toney was not named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar which begins on Sunday.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association (FA) with breaching betting rules more than 200 times, the governing body said on Wednesday.

A report in the Daily Mail newspaper this month said Toney had been under investigation for around seven months in relation to the alleged betting activity before he played for Brentford.

It added there were no suggestions that he had betted on his own team to lose matches.

“Brentford has been informed that Ivan Toney has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E8,” Brentford said in a statement.

“The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately. We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”

After the newspaper report was published, Toney said he was assisting the FA with its enquiries.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 11:51:31 pm
