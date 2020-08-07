scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
FA can hand out a maximum of 12-match bans for racism, states new rules

FIFA and UEFA imposed a minimum 10-game ban for racism or other forms of discrimination.

Updated: August 7, 2020 8:23:15 pm
The FA can now pursue cases if an incident of discrimination took place in private setting. (Source: File)

Players in English football will be banned for six to 12 games for discriminatory conduct under new Football Association sanctioning guidelines.

The FA said there is flexibility to issue bans for fewer than six matches if the discrimination was on social media or if specific mitigating factors are presented.

The FA can now pursue cases if an incident of discrimination took place in private setting or outside of a standard football environment.

