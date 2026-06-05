Extreme heat at FIFA World Cup 2026: England to use palm-cooling tech – Report

England’s players will be using tech-powered palm-cooling devices to tackle extreme heat in FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a BBC report. The devices will be employed in training sessions and amid planned water breaks during games, the report added.
The expanded, 48-team tournament will be played in the North American summer for the first time since 1994. Climate researchers have warned that temperatures at 14 of the 16 World Cup venues are expected to surpass dangerous levels, and FIFA has responded to heat safety concerns by introducing a three-minute hydration break in each half for all matches.
“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” football’s global governing body said in a statement. However, the body has banned spectators from bringing reusable water bottles to stadiums due to safety reasons.
“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”
The Three Lions, meanwhile, will be following the lead of other professional sports outfits, including Manchester United, in the use of palm-cooling equipment. Research has proven that cooling the palms can considerably decrease core body temperature, which can aid in-game recovery and boost performance.
Thomas Tuchel’s side is using the week prior to the World Cup to “build capacity to the conditions”, said Jordan Henderson, when asked about the importance of acclimatization. The Brentford midfielder added that the warm-up games “will be good for that”.
He also lauded the “team behind the team” for the “top-level research” that has been done on “cool down and recovery”. Henderson added, “Hopefully that can give us a little edge when we get into the tournament.”
England commence their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17 before taking on Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.