Extreme heat at FIFA World Cup 2026: England to use palm-cooling tech – Report

England players jog during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, June 2, 2026, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

England’s players will be using tech-powered palm-cooling devices to tackle extreme heat in FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a BBC report. The devices will be employed in training sessions and amid planned water breaks during games, the report added.

The expanded, 48-team tournament will be played in the North American summer for the first time since 1994. Climate researchers have warned that temperatures at 14 of the 16 World Cup venues are expected to surpass dangerous levels, and FIFA has responded to heat safety concerns by introducing a three-minute hydration break in each half for all matches.

“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” football’s global governing body said in a statement. However, the body has banned spectators from bringing reusable water bottles to stadiums due to safety reasons.