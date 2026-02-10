‘I expected people to mock me’: Liam Rosenior laughs off ridicule as Chelsea surge under new head coach

Chelsea’s decision to hire Liam Rosenoir was bold. He had impressed at Strasbourg, part of the same ownership group, but few expected him to leap straight into one of England’s biggest jobs.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 10, 2026 05:08 PM IST
Chelsea's head coach Liam Rosenior hugs Moises Caicedo after the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Pafos in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)Chelsea's head coach Liam Rosenior hugs Moises Caicedo after the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Pafos in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
When Liam Rosenior walked into Chelsea’s training ground as head coach, he knew the jokes were coming. “My background is different from managers at other top clubs,” he admitted. “I expected people to mock me.”

The ridicule arrived quickly. Social media lit up with memes comparing him to Will McKenzie, the awkward teenager from The Inbetweeners. Rosenior doesn’t shy away from it. “I’ve seen the memes. I can laugh at them. But I also know what I bring to this job.”

What he has brought, so far, is results. Seven wins in his first nine matches have steadied Chelsea and given fans reason to believe in the team again. Next up is Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, a fixture Rosenior calls “a really difficult game.”

Chelsea’s decision to hire him was bold. He had impressed at Strasbourg, part of the same ownership group, but few expected him to leap straight into one of England’s biggest jobs. Rosenior sees it differently. “I’m proud of where I come from. I don’t want to limit myself or my players. I want to show that different backgrounds can succeed.”

For Rosenior, the memes are just noise. His focus is on building a team that reflects his core values: resilience, adaptability, and a strong belief. He has spoken openly about wanting Chelsea to play with courage, even when the odds are stacked against them. That message has resonated with players who were struggling for confidence earlier in the season.

The early victories have also shifted the mood around Stamford Bridge. Supporters who once doubted the appointment are beginning to see a coach with clarity and conviction. Rosenior’s calmness in the face of ridicule has become part of his identity. He doesn’t deny the laughter, but he refuses to let it define him.

“It’s about proving yourself every day,” he said. “I want my players to know that no matter where you come from, you can succeed if you believe in yourself.”

 

