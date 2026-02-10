‘I expected people to mock me’: Liam Rosenior laughs off ridicule as Chelsea surge under new head coach

When Liam Rosenior walked into Chelsea’s training ground as head coach, he knew the jokes were coming. “My background is different from managers at other top clubs,” he admitted. “I expected people to mock me.”

The ridicule arrived quickly. Social media lit up with memes comparing him to Will McKenzie, the awkward teenager from The Inbetweeners. Rosenior doesn’t shy away from it. “I’ve seen the memes. I can laugh at them. But I also know what I bring to this job.”

What he has brought, so far, is results. Seven wins in his first nine matches have steadied Chelsea and given fans reason to believe in the team again. Next up is Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, a fixture Rosenior calls “a really difficult game.”