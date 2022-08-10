Ex-partner of Giggs accuses him of headbutting her; Gary Neville’s name also dragged in as waters become murkier

August 10, 2022 9:11:28 pm
Ryan Giggs, a man adored and treated like a god in a the hallowed corridors of Old Trafford, was shaken off his pedestal when he was accused by his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville of assault and use of coercive behavior.
On Monday, Giggs stood trial for the aforementioned charges, with the prosecutors claiming, “Giggs has a more sinister side to his character.” Greville told the court that Giggs promised her kids and demanded sex all the time while he was dating eight other women. She also said the former Wales coach had headbutted her and nearly split her lip open after she refused to give him her phone, according to The Sun.
The waters became murkier when fellow Manchester United legend Gary Neville’s name was brought up in court on Tuesday when emails dating from early 2019 between Greville’s laptop and Giggs’ mobile phone, made reference to Neville who was part of a work Whatsapp group with the pair, said the Sun.
Greville said she had blocked Giggs after finding out he was in a relationship with another woman and the former footballer threatened to “chase her” on that work WhatsApp group, if she did not unblock him.
Subscriber Only Stories
Greville was then working for GG Hospitality, a company owned by Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville. She also claimed that Giggs would get jealous and emails show he accused her of sending private messages and dating a man who also worked for the same firm.
“He’s thinking I’m private messaging [the male colleague] about being in a relationship, but it was never in relation to us but we were just work colleagues and there was nothing going on,” Greville said.
Giggs messaged her: “Are you f***** dating [him], if you are, you’re finished.”
“I thought he was trying to ruin my career, ruin my job,” Grevile said, adding that Giggs then said, “I’ll ask on the group who you are dating,” referencing the WhatsApp group which also had Nevile in it.
The 48-year-old Giggs is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, 36, and causing actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester in November 2020. He is also charged with common assault of Greville’s younger sister during the same incident, as well as using controlling and coercive behavior toward his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.
Giggs has denied all of the charges. He stood down as manager of the Wales national team in June, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize preparations for the World Cup later this year in Qatar. He had been on leave since November.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’
Latest News
Sushil Modi: ‘Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish to become Vice-President. This shows his national ambition’
Ex-partner of Giggs accuses him of headbutting her; Gary Neville’s name also dragged in as waters become murkier
Arjun Kanungo ties the knot with Carla Dennis, see photos
Four in five individuals in Pune experience mental health issues, finds study
NDA shrinking
Majority of Covid samples show more transmissible Omicron sub-variant: Delhi doctors
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Never Before in American History: The FBI Searches a Former President’s Home
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on India ban: SC-mandated panel
PM Modi appreciates Tamil Nadu people, govt for being ‘excellent’ hosts for Chess Olympiad
Manushi Chhillar layers her purple monokini with a sequined shrug, and we are impressed!
In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent