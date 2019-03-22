Ex-Newcastle United Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley charged over alleged insults

Toggle Menu
Former Newcastle United Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley has been charged by the English Football Association (FA) over alleged abusive and/or insulting words towards the club's junior players, the FA said on Friday.

Newcastle United's Peter Beardsley
Newcastle United Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley has been charged by the English Football Association (FA) over alleged abusive words. (Source: AP)

Beardsley, who left the Premier League club earlier this month, had been suspended since January last year after he was accused of bullying academy midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, who was 22 at the time.

“Peter Beardsley has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words towards Newcastle United FC Under 23 players, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1), whilst employed as their coach.

“It is further alleged these words also constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.”

Beardsley, who spent the majority of his playing career at Newcastle, denied the accusations of bullying at the time. The club launched an investigation into the allegations last year but did not publish a report on its findings.

Beardsley has until April 12 to respond to the charge.

