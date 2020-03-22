Ex-Man Utd midfielder Marouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

Marouane Fellaini picked up a knee injury on international duty and could face an extended spell on the sidelines. (Source: Reuters) Marouane Fellaini picked up a knee injury on international duty and could face an extended spell on the sidelines. (Source: Reuters)

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in the Chinese province of Jinan, according to a local health department. The 32-year-old former Everton and Manchester United player is currently plying his trade in the Chinese Super League (CSL) for Shandong Luneng.

Fellaini arrived by train in Jinan on March 20 when he was tested positive for the virus. He is the first CSL player to test positive for Coronavirus in China.

Football has been unable to escape the grasp of the deadly virus as the situation continues to get worse across the globe.

In a statement released, Shandong Luneng revealed that the Belgian international has a normal temperature and is feeling fine but “is under observation and having treatment at a designated medical facility”.

“The club will do its best… to help in the treatment and recovery of the player,” it said.

Fellaini is just the latest high-profile name in football to catch the disease, joining the likes of Paulo Dybala, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Earlier, former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz passed away after suffering from the novel coronavirus. His son said he had a respiratory disease.

