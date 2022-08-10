scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on India ban: SC-mandated panel

Committee of Administrators file a contempt petition in Supreme Court; case likely to be heard on Thursday.

Written by Mihir Vasavda | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 8:57:09 pm
The CoA has requested the court to bar Patel from “holding any football related posts forthwith, including and not limited to positions in FIFA and AFC”, where he is a member of the Executive Council and a Vice-President, respectively. (File)

ACCUSING HIM of “impliedly” admitting to having “arranged” a letter from world football governing body FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) threatening a ban on India, a Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court filed a contempt petition on Wednesday in the apex court against former Indian football chief and NCP leader Praful Patel.

The CoA has requested the court to bar Patel from “holding any football related posts forthwith, including and not limited to positions in FIFA and AFC”, where he is a member of the Executive Council and a Vice-President, respectively.

Apart from Patel, the CoA has named seven other Indian football administrators in its petition for allegedly interfering in the “administration of justice, and the willful and flagrant disobedience” of Supreme Court orders.

“What is worse, and which is the primary cause for the present Contempt Petition, is the continuing central role of Mr Praful Patel, ex-President of AIFF, who has impliedly admitted to having arranged for the letter from FIFA-AFC, and has conducted a meeting of the 35 Intervening Member Associations on 06.08.2022 with the express purpose of interfering with the proceedings of his Hon’ble Court,” the CoA said in its petition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA

A transcript of the meeting, which is part of the petition, quoted Patel as saying: “My feeling is, please trust me… See, I can say only so many things, I cannot speak everything but I can say this much, the purpose of that letter is also to help you.”

Other state association members, according to the transcript, thanked Patel who went on to suggest future steps to the officials and added that he “did not want India to get suspended”.

Patel could not be reached for comment on the contents of the petition. The matter is likely to be taken up by the apex court on Thursday along with other petitions related to the case.

Advertisement

This football saga began after the AIFF failed to hold elections to appoint a new president within the set timeframe, owing to a logjam in finalising its constitution. This led to the Supreme Court appointing the three-member CoA, comprising ex-Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Supreme Court judge Anil Dave, and former India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly, to run the daily affairs of the AIFF while ending Patel’s term as its president.

The CoA’s petition comes after the FIFA and AFC, in a letter dated August 5, threatened to suspend India from international football and take away the hosting rights of this year’s U-17 Women’s World Cup for alleged “deviations” from the roadmap agreed to conduct the AIFF elections.

The FIFA-AFC said they were “informed” about the alleged deviations following a Supreme Court order on August 3, which directed the CoA to expeditiously conduct elections. The court had added that the elected committee would be an interim body, which would continue for a period of three months. There was a debate over the inclusion of former players in the Electoral College as well.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Government, fearing a FIFA ban, filed a review application in the Supreme Court, pointing at the election timelines and the membership structure in the August 3 order.

The CoA, however, argued that “it is clear” the Government is being “misled” by State Associations, “as have FIFA-AFC who are ignorant of the duplicitous role being played by Mr Patel”, the petition noted.

The administrators pointed to the meeting between Patel and State Associations on August 6 as an example of him “consistently” abusing “his position as Council Member of FIFA to orchestrate a campaign among the State Associations to undermine the various steps taken” by the Supreme Court.

“As recently as on 06.08.2022, the very deponents before this Court on behalf of the State Associations have participated in meetings conducted by Mr Patel where he impliedly admits that letters threatening suspension from the FIFA-AFC have been obtained to ‘help’ them, and that the Government is convinced to seek a review of the order fearing the worst,” the CoA petition said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a state football official, who was present at the meeting with Patel, said: “It was an unofficial meeting, which the states are free to have. The petition filed by the CoA shows that since they aren’t able to vent their frustration on the Government, which is supporting the states, they are doing so on us.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 08:57:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent
In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent
Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena...
Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Opinion

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Premium
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’
First Impression

Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 10: Latest News