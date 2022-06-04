scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has heart bypass surgery at age 39

The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Sao Paulo (brazil) |
June 4, 2022 10:14:18 am
Alex has played for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. (File)

Former Brazil defender Alex said he underwent a heart bypass surgery earlier this week.

The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Alex’ former club Santos posted in its social media channels a video of the former defender at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers.

“I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries,” said Alex.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.” Alex won national club titles in Brazil, Netherlands, England and France. He also won the 2007 Copa America with the Brazilian national team and the 2012 Champions League with Chelsea.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 04: Latest News