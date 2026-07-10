‘Every single thing…has been amazing’: Erling Haaland on hosts USA

Norway’s star footballer, Erling Haaland, said he likes the Americans and they are also hilarious. The ongoing tournament is being held in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico. The last time the World Cup was held in the US was in 1994, when the country was the sole host.

“I think it’s a good thing because I like the Americans. I think they are kind of hilarious as well. They are funny. So I like the way they are. It’s been, honestly, on every single thing with the World Cup here so far has been amazing. From the games, to the stadiums, to the training grounds to everything has been amazing. It’s been impressive,” said Haaland, speaking on Instagram.