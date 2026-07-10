‘Every single thing…has been amazing’: Erling Haaland on hosts USA

Norway’s star footballer, Erling Haaland, said he likes the Americans and they are also hilarious. The ongoing tournament is being held in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico. The last time the World Cup was held in the US was in 1994, when the country was the sole host.
“I think it’s a good thing because I like the Americans. I think they are kind of hilarious as well. They are funny. So I like the way they are. It’s been, honestly, on every single thing with the World Cup here so far has been amazing. From the games, to the stadiums, to the training grounds to everything has been amazing. It’s been impressive,” said Haaland, speaking on Instagram.
With absolute nonchalance, the superstar of Norway, pushing Brazil out of the World Cup and his country into the quarters, spoke to the media in New York, telling them he couldn’t believe his own wonderful run of 7 goals in 4 games at the FIFA World Cup.
“First of all I’d like say, we’ve been growing *”!#@& now over time. We’re (Norway are) actually one of the better teams in Europe and in the world,” Haaland would say in the presser. Norway have never lost to Brazil ever, but defeating them in a World Cup Knockout was the next push.
“Let’s be honest. To score 7 goals for Norway in World Cup is quite special. It’s unreal. I don’t have words. It’s difficult to put into words what I feel, what I’m doing. Because it’s unreal. I need to pinch myself in the arms because it’s big, you know?” he would say.
Norway’s run was not anticipated. “No one expected it. It’s crazy. I never expected in million years we will go through in a World Cup. First time in 28 years. We will win against Ivory Coast. We meet Brazil. We went, ‘let’s just play, let’s enjoy this. No matter how it goes. There will be a big party in Norway. We’ll have a party even if we lose,, and then we won,” he would say.