Everton sign Barcelona’s Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes plus Shakhtar’s Bernard

The 23-year-old Mina, who was impressive in defence at this year’s World Cup in Russia where he also scored three goals, will rejuvenate an ageing Everton back line while offering a threat from set-pieces at the other end of the pitch. (Source: Reuters) The 23-year-old Mina, who was impressive in defence at this year’s World Cup in Russia where he also scored three goals, will rejuvenate an ageing Everton back line while offering a threat from set-pieces at the other end of the pitch. (Source: Reuters)

Everton have agreed to sign Barcelona’s Colombia centre back Yerry Mina for an initial 30.25 million euros ($34.97 million) and have also taken the club’s midfielder Andre Gomes on loan, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

Minutes before the English transfer deadline closed on Thursday, Everton also announced the signing of Brazil playmaker Bernard on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old Mina, who was impressive in defence at this year’s World Cup in Russia where he also scored three goals, will rejuvenate an ageing Everton back line while offering a threat from set-pieces at the other end of the pitch.

The fee could rise by 1.5 million euros and Barcelona have inserted a buy-back clause in the player’s contract.

Everton’s season-long loan deal for Portugal’s Gomes will see them pay 2.25 million euros and the player’s wages. The 25-year-old has played 29 times for his country.

Bernard, also 25, has signed a four-year deal with the Merseyside club after his contract at Shakhtar ran out in June.

Capped 14 times by his country, Bernard can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.

The Brazilian said new Everton boss Marco Silva convinced him to join the Toffees. “The manager made me feel confident about playing here. He is a very good coach and he has achieved really good things at other clubs,” he said in a statement.

“Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England. When I found out about this opportunity and what the manager wanted out of me I was happy.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App