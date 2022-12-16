scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

European Super league project still very much alive, says CEO of A22

He also argued that the project was not about having an elitist competition, and said organisers were talking to all clubs who see their growth ambitions limited by the existing European tournaments

El Classico, Real Madrid vs BarcelonaReal Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus committed to the project . (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The project to create a European Super League is still very much alive, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of the breakaway soccer league, said on Friday.

On Thursday, soccer governing bodies UEFA and FIFA won the backing of an adviser to Europe’s top court on a case brought by the advocates of the European Super League who want to challenge their monopoly on tournaments. The ESL collapsed less than 48 hours after it was launched in 2021.

Following an outcry from fans, governments, football’s governing bodies, players and other clubs, founding members Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid pulled out. That left only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus committed to the project.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The Super League is far from dead,” A22 CEO Bernd Reichart told an event in Madrid on Friday, adding that there was interest among European clubs about it and expecting the final decision to be taken in the spring.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

He also argued that the project was not about having an elitist competition, and said organisers were talking to all clubs who see their growth ambitions limited by the existing European tournaments.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:32:38 pm
Next Story

Global coal consumption to reach all-time high this year: IEA

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 16: Latest News
close