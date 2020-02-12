Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Europe’s ‘Big Five’ account for 71.8% of January transfer spend, according to FIFA

Although clubs from the top five leagues accounted for only 14.1% of the total number of transfers, the fees that exchanged hands were 71.8% of the global spend.

By: Reuters | Published: February 12, 2020 6:36:38 pm
Bruno Fernandes moved from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United for an initial fee of 55 million euros. (Source: Twitter)

Clubs in Europe’s top five member associations — England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France — accounted for 71.8% of fees spent globally during the 2020 January transfer window, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

A record 170 countries had the window open last month, with a total of 4,108 international transfers being completed.

Although clubs from the ‘Big Five’ accounted for only 14.1% of the total number of transfers, the fees that exchanged hands were 71.8% of the global spend.

Clubs in England spent $298.2 million in transfers — the highest in the world — followed by Germany ($206.1 million) and Italy ($126.7 million). The top-flight leagues were responsible for 93.1% of the spending on international transfers.

Some of the high profile moves included Bruno Fernandes’ move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($60.01 million) while Borussia Dortmund signed young striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.

READ | Erling Haaland: The baby-faced Terminator in Dortmund

In all, the Big Five spent $824.6 million in January — second only to the 2018 January window when they spent $1.01 billion in total.

“Spending by clubs of the Big Five leagues seems to continue on the general growth path of the past years, playing a central role in the global transfer market,” FIFA’s chief legal officer Emilio Garcia said in a statement.

“It is FIFA’s duty to carefully monitor and report on those activities, providing greater transparency to the transfer system.”

