Europa League quarter-finals: Napoli faces Arsenal, Chelsea paired with Slavia Prague

Chelsea was paired with Slavia Prague, which shocked five-time champion Sevilla with a comeback late in extra time in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Napoli will play Arsenal in the Europa League quarterfinals, bringing coach Carlo Ancelotti back to London where he won an English Premier League title with Chelsea.

An all-Spanish pairing sees Villarreal play Valencia, and three-time runner-up Benfica will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

First leg games are played on April 11. Return games are on April 18.

The semifinal pairings are also being made on Friday.

The final is on May 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

