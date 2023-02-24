scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Watch: Manchester United, Barcelona players in ugly scuffle

Bruno Fernandes smashes ball at De Jong as temperatures flare in Europa League play-off match

Manchester United vs BarcelonaReferee Clement Turpin points towards the penalty point after Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, fouled Barcelona's Alejandro Balde during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
In a match where tensions simmered between both Manchester United and Barcelona, a ugly spat ensured between both the teams during their Europa League encounter at the Old Trafford.

Goals from Fred and Anthony helped hosts United come back from a goal down to beat Barcelona and ensured their place in the last-16.

There were some ugly scenes around the hour mark after Frenkie De Jong was fouled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. As the Dutch midfielder was on the ground, United’s temperamental skipper Bruno Fernandes smashed the ball at De Jong leading to Barcelona players angry reaction.

Several United and Barcelona players were involved in the scuffle – including defensive midfielder Casemiro, who was sent off following a similar incident during a Premier League game against Crystal Palace earlier this month. There were no red cards handed out on the occasion.

De Jong was one of United’s summer targets before he decided to stay put at Barcelona. The 25-year-old was coached by current United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax, where they won the Eredivisie and Cup in the 2018/19 season.

During the 2019 transfer window, De Jong was bought by Barcelona and ever since Ten Hag took charge at United last summer, the club has been looking to bring the Dutch player to Old Trafford. United had even agreed a transfer with Barcelona for the midfielder, but De Jong wanted to stay at the Camp Nou to continue playing under Xavi.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 09:18 IST
