Europa League game between Salzburg and Frankfurt postponed

Thursday, February 27, 2020
The Europa League match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt has been postponed at short notice because of a storm warning

By: AP | Salzburg | Published: February 27, 2020 8:14:47 pm
Frankfurt said the game would not go ahead because of a "hurricane warning with gusts of up to 120 kph predicted." 

The Europa League match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed Thursday at short notice because of a storm warning.

Frankfurt said the game would not go ahead because of a “hurricane warning with gusts of up to 120 kph predicted.”

The Bundesliga club said the decision to postpone the game was made in a meeting involving local authorities, police, UEFA and representatives of both clubs after the safety of traveling spectators could not be guaranteed.

UEFA said it would make an announcement “in due course about the re-arranged date and time for this match to be played.”

The draw for the next round of the tournament is due to be made on Friday.

Frankfurt won the first leg 4-1.

