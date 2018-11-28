Europa League: Arsenal’s clash moved to Kiev due to security concerns

Arsenal’s Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday has been moved to Kiev due to security concerns following the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, European soccer’s governing body UEFA has announced.

Politicians in Ukraine this week approved a proposal to introduce martial law in areas most vulnerable to an attack following the capture of three Ukrainian vessels by Russia over the weekend. Arsenal were due to play their Group E clash with Vorskla in Poltava’s Oleksiy Butovsky Stadium. However, UEFA said that its emergency panel met on Tuesday and decided to move the match to Kiev’s Olympic stadium.

“UEFA will continue to monitor and assess the security situation in Ukraine in the coming days before making any decision on potentially relocating other matches,” the body said in a statement.