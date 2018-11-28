Toggle Menu
Europa League: Arsenal’s clash moved to Kiev due to security concerns

Politicians in Ukraine this week approved a proposal to introduce martial law in areas most vulnerable to an attack following the capture of three Ukrainian vessels by Russia over the weekend.

Soccer Football – Carabao Cup Fourth Round – Arsenal v Blackpool – Emirates Stadium, London, Britain – October 31, 2018 Arsenal manager Unai Emery REUTERS/Eddie Keogh EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Arsenal’s Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday has been moved to Kiev due to security concerns following the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, European soccer’s governing body UEFA has announced.

Politicians in Ukraine this week approved a proposal to introduce martial law in areas most vulnerable to an attack following the capture of three Ukrainian vessels by Russia over the weekend. Arsenal were due to play their Group E clash with Vorskla in Poltava’s Oleksiy Butovsky Stadium. However, UEFA said that its emergency panel met on Tuesday and decided to move the match to Kiev’s Olympic stadium.

“UEFA will continue to monitor and assess the security situation in Ukraine in the coming days before making any decision on potentially relocating other matches,” the body said in a statement.

