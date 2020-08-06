Europa League 2020, Sevilla vs AS Roma Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs AS Roma LIVE Streaming: The match will be played at a neutral venue after the first leg in March was called off due to coronavirus. (Source: Twitter/SevillaFC) UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs AS Roma LIVE Streaming: The match will be played at a neutral venue after the first leg in March was called off due to coronavirus. (Source: Twitter/SevillaFC)

UEFA Europa League, Sevilla vs AS Roma Football Live Streaming: Sevilla will lock horns with AS Roma in one of the highly anticipated UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday. The match will be played at a neutral venue after the first leg in March was called off due to coronavirus.

If we look at both the sides, Sevilla look strong on paper with Lucas Ocampos being one of the key players. The former Monaco and Marseille cadet has netted the ball 16 times this season and Roma will consider him particularly a threat. Meanwhile, Roma can adopt a defensive approach going into the contest and look for making the most with counter attacking gameplays.

When is the Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma will be played on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Where is the Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma going to be held?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma is going to be held at MSV-Arena in Duisburg, Germany.

What time does the Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma begin?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma will begin at 10:25 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma will broadcast live on Sony Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma?

The live streaming of the Europa League round of 16 clash between Sevilla and AS Roma will be available on SonyLiv.

