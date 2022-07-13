scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Euro 2022: Clinical Germany beat Spain 2-0 to roll into the quarter-finals

Germany were gifted a goal in the third minute after a blunder by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos, whose attempted clearance went straight to Klara Buehl for her to slot home.

By: Reuters |
Updated: July 13, 2022 8:37:23 am
Germany' vs SpainGermany's Svenja Huth jumps for the ball with Spain's Mapi Leon and Leila Ouahabi, right, during the Women Euro 2022 group B soccer match between Germany and Spain at Brentford Community Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Eight-times women’s European champions Germany cruised clinically into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Group B winners with a game to spare on Tuesday after beating Spain 2-0 at Brentford’s Community Stadium.

Spain, who had hoped for an historic first win over Germany, enjoyed far more of the ball but lacked the final touch against opponents who pressed hard and were quick to seize their chances.

Germany were gifted a goal in the third minute after a blunder by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos, whose attempted clearance went straight to Klara Buehl for her to slot home.

Forward Lucia Garcia then had a chance to equalise in the 10th but, after going around keeper Merle Frohms, her shot went into the side netting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee
Opp flounders, Sena’s move ensures Murmu walkoverPremium
Opp flounders, Sena’s move ensures Murmu walkover

Alexandra Popp, making her first start after striker Lea Schuller tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, doubled the tally for Germany in the 37th with a flicked header off a corner.

Germany vs Spain, Women's euro, Germany beat spain Spain Denmark players celebrate after Denmark’s Pernille Harder scoring her side’s first goal during the Women Euro 2022 group B soccer match between Denmark and Finland at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Frohms made a great fingertip save in the 71st from a Mariona Caldentay volley, her only big moment of the night, and Tabea Wassmuth had the ball in the back of the net in the 81st but was clearly offside.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Both sides had scored four in their opening group games and drew 1-1 on their last meeting in February in the Arnold Clark Cup at Middlesbrough’s Riverside stadium.

The defeat in front of a 16,000-strong crowd left Spain level on three points with Denmark, who beat Finland 1-0 earlier, but ahead on goal difference. Germany have yet to concede a goal and are on maximum points.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 13: Latest News