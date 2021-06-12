Euro 2020: France are in group of death, says Wissam Ben Yedder

France striker Wissam Ben Yedder said the reigning world champion is in the toughest group at the European Championship and that it must make a strong start to its campaign against Germany in Tuesday’s opener.

France, which defeated Croatia to lift the 2018 World Cup, is in Group F alongside title holder Portugal, four-time world champion Germany and 37th ranked Hungary.

“It is the group of death. There are really good teams,” said Ben Yedder.

“We are going to start the competition with a lot of energy. We are really impatient to start the competition and we are going to give it our maximum. We have a really big game as a starting point and we know that we have to be solid together for the first match.”

Defender Benjamin Pavard said France faces a tough challenge against the Germans, who will be playing in front of their home crowd in Munich.

“The first match is very exciting against Germany,” Pavard said. “It is not going to be an easy game against a very good German team. We are not going to put any pressure on ourselves.”

Les Bleus are favourites to win the European football showpiece, but Pavard said Germany and Portugal are also in contention for the title.

“We are one of the favourites but not the favourite,” the 25-year-old said. “We can’t just believe it is going to be an automatic win. We have to play match by match and we will see.”