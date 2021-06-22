scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Euro 2020: Wembley confirmed to have crowd of 60,000 for semis, final

The new levels mean the Wembley Stadium will be at 75 percent capacity for the final three Euro 2020 games, which conclude with the final itself on July 11.

By: Reuters |
Updated: June 22, 2021 7:20:38 pm
Wembley will also host two last-16 matches. (Reuters)

Crowd capacity at Wembley Stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, the British government said on Tuesday.

The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75 percent capacity for the final three games, which conclude with the final itself on July 11.

