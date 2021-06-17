scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Euro 2020: Slovakia player, staff member test positive for COVID-19, says coach

Slovakia head coach Stefan Tarkovic says defender Denis Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating. He didn't disclose the name of the coaching staff.

By: AP |
Updated: June 17, 2021 5:38:22 pm
Slovakia players celebrate a goal during a UEFA Euro 2020 match against Poland. (Twitter/Euro 2020)

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic says defender Denis Vavro and a member of the team’s coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship match against Sweden.

Tarkovic says Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating. He didn’t disclose the name of the coach.

The game against Sweden is in St. Petersburg on Friday.

They are the first positive tests for the virus at the tournament since Euro 2020 started.

Sweden players Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg tested positive for the virus ahead of the tournament.

