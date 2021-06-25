scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
EURO 2020 Round of 16: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Qualified Teams, Live Streaming

Euro Cup 2021 Round of 16 Schedule, Fixtures, Qualified Teams: After the completion of the group stage, the knockout stages of the European Championship will begin on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 25, 2021 4:40:05 pm
EURO 2020 Round of 16: A view of the trophy. (File)

EURO 2020 Round of 16 Schedule, Fixtures, Qualified Teams: After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th edition of the UEFA Euro kicked off on June 11 with matches taking place in 11 major European cities.

Now, after two weeks of group stage action, eight teams have been knocked out — Turkey, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Poland, Hungary, Finland, and Slovakia.

UEFA EURO 2020 FIXTURES

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, 26 June

1: Wales vs Denmark — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam

Sunday, 27 June

2: Italy vs Austria — 12:30 AM IST, London
3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest

Monday, 28 June

4: Belgium vs Portugal — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
5: Croatia vs Spain — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen

Tuesday, 29 June

6: France vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
7: England vs Germany — 9:30 PM IST, London

Wednesday, 30 June

8: Sweden vs Ukraine — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Saturday, 3 July

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Sunday, 4 July

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday, 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London

Thursday, 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London

FINAL

Monday, 12 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London

UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE STREAMING

The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.

