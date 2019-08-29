Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate calls in four uncapped players for England

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up four uncapped players into his squad for September’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Advertising

Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, centre half Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa and midfielders James Maddison of Leicester City and Chelsea’s Mason Mount all have a chance of making their debuts.

There are recalls to the squad for right-back Kieran Trippier, who recently moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid, Spurs midfielder Harry Winks and Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

There is no place in the squad however for Manchester City full back Kyle Walker.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for the #EURO2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo!https://t.co/h7MScWmxEx — England (@England) August 29, 2019

“We only have eight matches before I’ve got to name the squad for the European Championships. September is always a difficult squad to name because of the limited games at club level,” Southgate said.

Advertising

“Fitness and the importance of it has dictated some of the squad as has some of the exciting young players we want to look at and get involved.”

Wan-Bissaka moved from Crystal Palace to United in the close season and Southgate said he has been impressed with how he has handled that switch.

“We tracked him all last year. He’s adapted well and quickly to a high profile move. Playing in front of 70,000 fans brings an intensity and pressure,” he said.

The recall for Oxlade-Chamberlain is somewhat surprising given he has only recently returned to full fitness after a lengthy injury absence.

“We’re quite clear he would probably have been in our starting team at the World Cup,” said the England boss.

“Hopefully we can play a part in getting him fully up to speed,” he added.

Mount played in the second tier for Derby County last season after spending the previous year in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem and has earned his call-up after just three games in the Premier League with Chelsea.

“Mason is in on merit. He looks like threatening the goal every time he plays. I’ve watched him since 16 playing through the various age groups,” said Southgate.

“He’s not in based on three games this season, he’s in on the back after a successful year in the Eredivisie, a year at Derby and he’s improved at every level he’s played at.”

Goalkeeper Jack Butland, who was back-up to first choice Jordan Pickford but who is struggling with Championship (second tier) Stoke City was left out with Burnley’s Nick Pope recalled and Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton also included.

England face Bulgaria at Wembley on Sept. 7 and Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium three days later.

Toni Kroos back in Germany squad

Midfielder Toni Kroos was named in the Germany squad on Thursday for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland, with Emre Can and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen also making a return to the national team.

Kroos had missed their most recent internationals in June with a muscle injury while fellow midfielder Can last made the squad in October 2018 while Ter Stegen had been nursing a knee injury.

The Germans, looking to bounce back from an abysmal 2018 that saw them knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage and then relegated from the inaugural Nations League, host the Dutch on Sept. 6 in Hamburg.

They then travel to Belfast to face the Northern Irish three days later.

Germany are currently in second place of their Euro 2020 qualifying group on nine points from three matches, including a win away against the Dutch. Northern Ireland have 12 points, having played one game more.

“We want to kick off the international season with full concentration and with the Euro awaiting at the end of the campaign next summer,” coach Joachim Loew said in a statement.

“Our goal is to become stronger and fine-tune our game and qualify as early as possible.”

Loew, who also called up newcomer Luca Waldschmidt, top scorer at this year’s Under-21 European Championship, will not have the speed of winger Leroy Sane, who is out with a torn ligament.

Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Antonio Ruediger are also sidelined with various injuries.

Advertising

“I expect two emotion-laden games in which we can further stabilise ourselves and continue our good start in the qualifiers,” Loew added.