Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
144/3 (28.1)
New Zealand
vs
172 (41.1)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs England Highlights: England win by 106 runs
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Croatia, Hungary win to pull away in Group Ehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/euro-2020-qualifiers-croatia-hungary-win-to-pull-away-in-group-e-5771447/

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Croatia, Hungary win to pull away in Group E

Both Croatia and Hungary have six points from three games after a goal and an assist by Ivan Perisic gave 2018 World Cup runners-up a 2-1 home win over Wales while a Willi Orban brace helped the Hungarians to a 3-1 win in Azerbaijan.

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal with Luka Modric and team mates (Reuters)

Croatia and Hungary pulled away at the top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group E after victories on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive pool.

Both teams have six points from three games after a goal and an assist by Ivan Perisic gave 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia a 2-1 home win over Wales while a Willi Orban brace helped the Hungarians to a 3-1 win in Azerbaijan.

Wales and Slovakia have three points each from two games and Azerbaijan none.

Croatia dominated but were forced to hang on in the closing stages and Wales coach Ryan Giggs was disappointed his side came away empty-handed.

Advertising

“We showed them far too much respect, we weren’t aggressive enough early on and we made some stupid mistakes and got punished,” he said.

“Now we prepare for Tuesday. Hungary are a hard-working, physical team, but we will need to play a lot better to get anything out of it.”

Perisic blazed two shots over the bar before he set up Croatia’s 17th-minute opener, when Welsh defender James Lawrence fired the winger’s sharp low cross into his own net past stranded goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Perisic made it 2-0 early in the second half after he got on the end of a loose ball in the penalty area and drove it past Hennessey from 10 metres with his weaker right foot.

Gareth Bale twice came close for the Welsh before substitute David Brooks pulled a goal back in the 77th minute, beating Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic with a deflected shot from 20 metres.

The visitors piled the pressure in the closing stages and midfielder Harry Wilson missed a gilt-edged chance to grab a late equaliser, heading a teasing Bale cross over the bar from five metres.

In Baku, Balazs Dzsudzsak showed his trademark set-piece skills as he floated in a free kick for Orban to fire Hungary ahead with a glancing header and then swung in a corner bundled in by the centre-back from point-blank range.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Azerbaijan halved the deficit when midfielder Mahir Emreli swept in a 68th-minute rebound but Hungary put the game beyond the home side’s reach in the 70th as substitute David Holman drilled a fierce shot into the roof of the net.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Giulia Gwinn wins it as Germany beat China 1-0 in their opener
2 King’s Cup: India beat Thailand 1-0 in Igor Stimac’s first win in charge, ends third
3 UEFA Nations League: Star factor gives UEFA dream final for their inaugural competition