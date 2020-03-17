UEFA Euro 2020 postponed for a year due to coronavirus crisis

Euro 2020 has been postponed by the UEFA. (Twitter/MariaSharapova) Euro 2020 has been postponed by the UEFA. (Twitter/MariaSharapova)

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition will be played next summer in 2021 which will allow clubs to finish the rest of the season this summer.

Postponing the European Championship provides potential space in the calendar for UEFA club competitions and domestic leagues to complete seasons that are now being affected by the coronavirus.

The tournament, which was supposed to be held this year from 12 June to 12 July will now take place from June 11 to July 11, 2021- , the Norwegian soccer association announced during a conference call that UEFA hosted with its 55 national member federations.

“Uefa has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year,” the Norwegian FA tweeted.

This effectively means that for the first time ever, European nations will play a major tournament in an odd year.

The proposal was agreed during a video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national football federations and representatives of clubs, leagues and players. The decision will go before UEFA’s Executive Committee for final sign-off later on Tuesday.

The freeze on games has put broadcasting deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars on hold and could lead to the 2019-20 season being annulled in some competitions.

(With AP inputs)

