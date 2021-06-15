scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 14, 2021
Latest news

Euro 2020: Milan Skriniar guides Slovakia to 2-1 victory over 10-man Poland

Milan Skriniar scored the decisive goal in Slovakia's 2-1 win after Poland had midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak sent off for a second yellow card.

By: Reuters |
Updated: June 15, 2021 12:09:06 am
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar celebrates after scoring a goal against Poland in a UEFA Euro 2020 match. (Twitter/Euro 2020)

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar capped a memorable afternoon as he complemented a superb all-round display with the winner in the side’s 2-1 win over 10-man Poland in the opening Euro 2020 Group E clash on Monday.

The 26-year-old centre back netted with a superb 69th-minute shot into the bottom-right corner after Poland had midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak sent off in the 62nd for a second yellow card.

Slovakia took an 18th-minute lead out of the blue through an own goal by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny before Karol Linetty equalised in the 46th.

Poland was on the front foot in the opening stages but fell behind as Robert Mak beat two defenders on the left flank with neat footwork and cut inside before his shot hit the post and rebounded off Szczesny into the net.

Slovakia continued to soak up pressure but always looked dangerous on the break and its central midfielder Juraj Kucka curled a long-range effort over the bar in the 27th minute.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Krychowiak came up with Poland’s first meaningful effort when his shot from 25 metres sailed over, with Slovakia’s compact defence cutting out the supply routes to striker Robert Lewandowski.

Poland’s top scorer Lewandowski failed to make any impact in the first half and scuffed an attempt from inside the penalty area woefully wide in the 42nd minute.

Poland levelled 30 seconds after the break as Mateusz Klich released Maciej Rybus and the left back squared the ball back for Linetty to scramble a close-range shot into the far corner.

The Poles were left with 10 men after Krychowiak received his marching orders for a clumsy challenge on an opponent and Skriniar, who man-marked Lewandowski out of the game, struck with some aplomb at the other end.

The Poles failed to clear a corner and Skriniar, who won the Serie A league title with Inter Milan this season, gave Szczesny no chance with his fierce low shot from 14 metres.

Lewandowski glanced a close-range header wide in the 87th minute as Poland pressed in the closing stages and Jan Bednarek missed the final chance in stoppage time when he fired wide from inside the penalty area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Former volleyball captain and Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal dies due to COVID complications
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 14: Latest News