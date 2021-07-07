Has it ever been home? Kasper Schmeichel brutally trolls England

Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has trolled England over team’s possibility of winning in the Euro 2020. England and Denmark are all set to face each other in the second semifinal of the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Wednesday. The winners will face Italy in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

The Danish goalie laughed off the possibility of “football coming home”, asking a reporter if the European Championships has “ever been home”.

England have made “massive strides” in recent years and reaching the final of the European Championship for the first time in their history would represent an exciting opportunity for the young squad, coach Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday.

Kasper Schmeichel is now one of my favourite players around. pic.twitter.com/1IcYehz7Ik — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) July 6, 2021

England last played in the Euros semi-finals in 1996 at the same venue where they were knocked out when Southgate missed a penalty in a shootout against Germany.



Since Southgate took over as manager, England have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and the Nations League and, though the 50-year-old is not looking to avenge that miss, he has urged his squad to go one step further.”It’s not about what it is for me, it’s about what it is for the players, all of the staff and the country,” Southgate told reporters.