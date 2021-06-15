‘I feel okay’: Christian Eriksen in his first social media post after on-field collapse

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and his heart had to be restarted by a defibrillator on the pitch. (Twitter/Reuters)

Denmark player Christian Eriksen has taken to social media on Tuesday to provide an update on his condition. He had collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday. The Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest and his heart had to be restarted by a defibrillator on the pitch.

“Hello everyone, big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark,” he wrote.

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.

Eriksen, 29, suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, his team’s doctor confirmed on Sunday, but the reason remained unclear.

“He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation),” Morten Boesen told a news conference, adding that Eriksen remained in hospital for further tests after his collapse on Saturday.

“The exams that have been done so far look fine,” Boesen added. “We don’t have an explanation to why it happened.”

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the pitch and then carried off on a stretcher.

The Danish players had been in contact with Eriksen via a video conference, said Peter Moller, director of Danish football association DBU.