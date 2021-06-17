scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Euro 2020: Explosive device found near stadium in Rome before Italy vs Switzerland match

According to reports in Italy, a fan spotted a suspicious item inside a parked car while heading to the stadium.

By: AP
June 17, 2021 10:11:32 am
Euro 2020There was no indication of any connection to the Euro 2020 match. (Reuters/File)

Italian police closed off streets about 2 kilometers from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome after an explosive device was found attached to a parked car about four hours before the match between Italy and Switzerland.

There was no indication of any connection to the tournament.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi wrote on Twitter the device was placed on the car of a city parks official Italian news agency LaPresse says the rudimentary device didn’t explode and that police started an investigation.

