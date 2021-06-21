Euro 2020: England team says all players negative for coronavirus

England's Marcus Rashford comes on as a substitute to replace Harry Kane. (Reuters)

The England team says every player and member of the coaching staff was negative in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

The PCR tests took place on Sunday. That was two days after the team played Scotland at Wembley Stadium. Scotland says midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.

England says officials remain in contact with Public Health England and that the squad trained on the eve of the final Group D match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Earlier, Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to isolate for 10 days.

Gilmour will miss his team’s final Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday and a potential round of 16 match.

Gilmour played on Friday in a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley Stadium.