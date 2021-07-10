scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Euro 2020: England fined €30,000 for use of laser pointer, booing Denmark anthem

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win in the semi-final.

By: Reuters |
Updated: July 10, 2021 5:18:39 pm
UEFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday. (Reuters)

UEFA has fined England’s Football Association (FA) 30,000 euros ($36,000) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semifinal, Europe’s governing body said on Saturday.

Television footage showed Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator using a green laser as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win in Wednesday’s match at Wembley.

UEFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday. The FA was also charged following disturbance during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks.

Fans booed when Denmark’s national anthem was played before kickoff. Jeers were also heard when the German anthem was played at Wembley last week, when England beat Joachim Loew’s side in the round of 16.

England is looking to win its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and will play Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.

