Euro 2020: Emil Forsberg fires Sweden to 1-0 victory over Slovakia

Friday, June 18, 2021
Emil Forsberg scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 77th minute against Slovakia to take Sweden provisionally top of Group E on four points from two matches.

By: Reuters | St Petersburg |
June 18, 2021 8:49:33 pm
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrating scoring his goal with teammates against Slovakia. (Twitter/Euro 2020)

Emil Forsberg scored Sweden’s first goal of the Euro 2020 from the penalty spot as they edged out Slovakia 1-0 to boost their qualification hopes in Group E on Friday.

After an insipid first half display, Sweden stepped up their intensity in the second half and deservedly earned a penalty in the 77th minute when substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the box.

Forsberg slotted the penalty into the right-hand corner of the goal to take Sweden provisionally top of Group E on four points from two matches.

Having won their opening game against Poland, Slovakia still have a chance to progress to the knockout stage even as they face group favourites Spain in their final game on Wednesday.

Spain, who were forced to settle for a goalless draw with Sweden in their opening game, face Poland in their second match on Saturday.

