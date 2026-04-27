WATCH | Punch, chaos, red cards: Real Zaragoza goalkeeper’s 99th minute meltdown sparks mass brawl in Spanish Segunda Division

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada sparked a massive controversy as he initiated a mass brawl by punching Huesca’s Jorge Pulido in the dying minutes of a heated Segunda Division relegation battle.

Andrada lost his composure with Zaragoza trailing their bitter rivals 1-0 in the 99th minute of the Aragon Derby on Sunday. He is now facing severe punishment after having already been sent off.

The Argentine received a second yellow card for pushing over a Huesca player in stoppage time at the end of the fiery relegation battle. He then sprinted towards Pulido and punched him in the face.

The Huesca skipper collapsed to the floor in a heap as the Estadio El Alcoraz erupted, and several of his teammates stormed onto the pitch from the touchline. That led to a mass brawl, resulting in Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende also receiving marching orders.