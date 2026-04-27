WATCH | Punch, chaos, red cards: Real Zaragoza goalkeeper’s 99th minute meltdown sparks mass brawl in Spanish Segunda Division

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada sparked a massive controversy as he initiated a mass brawl by punching Huesca’s Jorge Pulido in the dying minutes of a heated Segunda Division relegation battle.
Andrada lost his composure with Zaragoza trailing their bitter rivals 1-0 in the 99th minute of the Aragon Derby on Sunday. He is now facing severe punishment after having already been sent off.
The Argentine received a second yellow card for pushing over a Huesca player in stoppage time at the end of the fiery relegation battle. He then sprinted towards Pulido and punched him in the face.
The Huesca skipper collapsed to the floor in a heap as the Estadio El Alcoraz erupted, and several of his teammates stormed onto the pitch from the touchline. That led to a mass brawl, resulting in Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende also receiving marching orders.
Zaragoza goalkeeper just KO’d another player with a haymaker
HOLY SH*T 😭 pic.twitter.com/1WMAlAqs13
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 26, 2026
Andrada later apologised for his actions, saying he “lost focus” and will accept any punishment that comes his way.
“The truth is I’m very, very sorry for what happened. It’s not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I’m very sorry,” said Andrada, 35, who has four caps for Argentina and is on loan at Zaragoza from Mexican club Monterrey.
“Throughout my career, I’ve only had one red card, and that was for a handball outside the penalty area. I also want to apologize to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues, and honestly, it was my fault. I lost focus at that moment, and well, I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me,” Andrada was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Zaragoza also released a statement saying it “strongly condemns what happened” and will “take the appropriate disciplinary measures.”
“We witnessed scenes unbecoming of this sport and which should never have occurred. These events do not represent the values of Real Zaragoza or its fans, who throughout their history have been characterized by sportsmanship, courage, and respect for the opponent. We are role models and examples for many fans, especially children, who cheer us on at every match and aspire to one day become one of their idols. That is why these regrettable images should never have been seen,” read the statement.
FULL VIDEO: HE’S ABSOLUTELY DECKED HIM😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OX87dI5dff https://t.co/vo11qAG3lM
— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) April 26, 2026
Zaragoza head coach David Navarro also apologised, saying: “There are lines we can’t cross.”
Huesca manager Jose Luis said after the game: “It’s hard to explain. I think it’s a complete loss of control.
“I can put myself in their shoes, given what was at stake and all. But it’s unjustifiable. It’s ugly. This was supposed to be a celebration of Aragonese football. I’d like people to talk about the match, even though it was ugly, with little play but a lot of hard work,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Huesca eventually won the battle 1-0, with both sides still remaining in the relegation zone with five games of the season remaining.