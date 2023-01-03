Espanyol files appeal saying Barcelona ‘improperly fielded’ Robert Lewandowski in derby

Spanish Club Espanyol have lodged a complaint against Barcelona, saying they had “improperly fielded” Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the derby on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Before the World Cup break, Lewandowski was handed a three-match ban after being sent off against Osasuna initially, for getting two yellow cards within 30 minutes of the game and later, for making inappropriate gestures towards the officials. This gesture earned the Polish star a ban for two extra matches.

However, Barcelona appealed the decision 24 hours before this derby after which he received a special reprieve to participate in the game.

A statement released by Espanyol read “RCD Espanyol has filed a complaint with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to challenge the match against FC Barcelona, ​​corresponding to the 15th LaLiga, for improper alignment.”

“Before the start of the match, the club notified in good faith both the referee of the match, Mr. Mateu Lahoz, and the RFEF itself about the presence in the rival eleven of footballer Robert Lewandowski, who had to serve a sanction after being sent off for a double yellow in the previous day of the national championship,” the statement added.

Further, the statement went on to say “RCD Espanyol, as announced on the eve of the match, will use all the resources at its disposal to defend its interests and that of our fans, aware that this flagrant injustice puts the essence of our competition at risk and that this injustice is based on a hasty resolution and with obvious legal deficiencies.”

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Marcos Alonso opening the scoring for Barcelona and Espanyol equalising in the second half with a Joselu penalty in the 73rd minute.