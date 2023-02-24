scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Manchester United pip Barcelona, Di Maria hat-trick sends Juventus into last 16, AS Roma stay alive

Manchester United fought back to earn a 2-1 win over Barcelona. Angel Di Maria scored a hat-trick as Juventus eased to a 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes. Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala earned AS Roma a 2-0 victory against FC Salzburg.

Manchester United's Antony applauds fans; Juventus' Angel Di Maria reacts after scoring his side opening goal; AS Roma's Paulo Dybala in action. (AP | Reuters)

Second-half goals from Fred and Antony helped Manchester United to beat Barcelona 2-1 and left the Catalans licking their wounds after another continental failure.

Last season they also ended up in the Europa League playoffs after finishing third in their Champions League group and were knocked out of Europe’s second tier competition in the quarter-finals after a 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou.

The win ensured Erik ten Hag’s side a spot in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty had put the visitors in front on aggregate after the thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Nou Camp last week.

But Fred’s strike in the 47th evened the match before Antony’s winner.

Antony’s 73rd-minute strike completed a come-from-behind win and provided further evidence that Ten Hag’s team is a rising force in Europe.

Di Maria sinks Nantes

Angel Di Maria scored a hat-trick as Juventus eased to a 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes on Thursday to reach the Europa League round of 16 with a 4-1 aggregate score.

Juventus only managed a 1-1 draw against the French side in the home leg as they eyed a long run in the European competition to boost a miserable campaign in which they have been deducted 15 Serie A points for financial irregularities.

Di Maria opened the scoring in the fifth minute and doubled the lead in the 20th from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box.

The Argentine completed his hat trick in the 78th.

AS Roma beat Salzburg

Goals by Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala earned AS Roma a 2-0 victory at home to FC Salzburg on Thursday in their Europa League playoff second leg as the Italians clinched a spot in the last 16 with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho’s side, trailing from the first leg after a late header by midfielder Nicolas Capaldo earned Salzburg a 1-0 win in Austria, attacked aggressively from the start in Rome.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

They took a deserved lead after 33 minutes of pressure when Leonardo Spinazzola managed to get into the box and sent over a cross that deflected off a Salzburg defender Andrea Belotti, who sent a low header into the net.

Also Read
Emiliano Martinez details tough return from World Cup; speaks about stayi...
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
While You Were Asleep: Manchester City draw against RB Leipzig, Romelu Lu...

Paulo Dybala turned the tie around and sent the home crowd into raptures when he volleyed home Spinazzola’s cross for the second goal just before the break.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 07:35 IST
Next Story

Watch: Fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper in Europa League match at PSV

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close