Erling Haaland’s agent drops Real Madrid’s hint

Erling Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has confirmed that plans for the striker to leave Manchester City are already underway, making a ‘dream’ transfer to Real Madrid possible.

The 22-year old moved to the Etihad in a £51 million deal last summer and has had a remarkable first campaign for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Norwegian has scored 33 goals in 33 games for Pep Guardiola’s team, 27 of which came in the Premier League, making him the Premier League player with the most goals in a single season.

“Erling went to City because there was such a history of his family with the club,” Pimento told the FT Business of Football summit in London.

“You’ve seen the pictures of him as a kid wearing a City shirt so it’s only natural he would want to experience what his father experienced.

“And also of course above that, very much above that, is that he wanted to play for Pep Guardiola.

“But when we have a player, we make plans. Even if the player is 15-years-old. We are planning out his career trajectory.

The super agent reckons the Spanish club still have the magic that players find difficult to turn down.

“There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”

The Brazilian lawyer who took over as Haaland’s lead agent after the death of Mino Raiola last year, also stated that she likes to map out players’ careers. Conforming that Haaland was eager to join City and collaborate with Pep Guardiola, and that the Premier League today draws fans on its own rather than the clubs that compete in it.

“When I started in this business, if I would say to a player ‘I’ll bring you to England’ the first thing they would say would be ‘what did I do wrong? Why don’t you like me?’

“Now, if I ask a player ‘what is your goal?’ he will say the Premier League.

“He doesn’t say City, Chelsea or Arsenal but the Premier League.

“This is the place to be for an agent because it is the place the players want to be.

“It’s a fantastic league. It’s competitive. Every game is a challenge. Everybody wants to watch it. They want to be here.

Pimenta’s comments are the latest in a long line of claims regarding Haaland’s long-term future with City. The striker’s Dad, Alfe-Inge, has already claimed that his son will only stay at the Etihad Stadium for “for three or four years at the most”.

City have previously denied there is any “Real Madrid clause” in Haaland’s contract which is reported to include a £175m buy-out – but it excludes the Spanish giants.