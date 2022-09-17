Erling Haaland won’t stop scoring: Records continue to tumble

Erling Haaland is unstoppable at the moment. On Saturday against a hapless Wolves side, the Norwegian giant scored in his seventh straight match for Manchester City and sent countless records tumbling. It was his 14th goal of the season in all competitions and the goal machine looks nowhere close to being run out of fuel.

Haaland also became the first player in the competition’s history to score in each of his first four Premier League away games. The Premier League record for most goals scored after a player’s first 10 games belongs to Mick Quinn, Papiss Cissé and Diego Costa, all of them having scored 11. It took Haaland just 7 games to equal that. The possibilities and the potential this player has is endless.

He has also scored more Premier League goals in seven appearances than ex-Chelsea player Timo Werner managed in 56 games (10) after coming from RB Leipzig.

With the goal against Wolves, Haaland has now scored 100 goals across all club competitions since he joined Dortmund at the start of 2020.

In the match, Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City moved to the top of the table with 17 points from seven games, while Wolves are in 16th place having won only once this season.

The home side were reduced to 10 men on 33 minutes after a horrendous challenge from defender Nathan Collins, who launched himself studs-first into the midriff of Grealish and could have no complaints about the straight red card.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of kickoff following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the majority of fans kept a respectful silence, while there was warm applause on 70 minutes from all around the ground to mark the number of years the monarch was on the throne.