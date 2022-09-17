scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Erling Haaland won’t stop scoring: Records continue to tumble

Erling Haaland also became the first player in the competition’s history to score in each of his first four Premier League away games.

HaalandManchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Erling Haaland is unstoppable at the moment. On Saturday against a hapless Wolves side, the Norwegian giant scored in his seventh straight match for Manchester City and sent countless records tumbling. It was his 14th goal of the season in all competitions and the goal machine looks nowhere close to being run out of fuel.

Haaland also became the first player in the competition’s history to score in each of his first four Premier League away games. The Premier League record for most goals scored after a player’s first 10 games belongs to Mick Quinn, Papiss Cissé and Diego Costa, all of them having scored 11. It took Haaland just 7 games to equal that. The possibilities and the potential this player has is endless.

He has also scored more Premier League goals in seven appearances than ex-Chelsea player Timo Werner managed in 56 games (10) after coming from RB Leipzig.

With the goal against Wolves, Haaland has now scored 100 goals across all club competitions since he joined Dortmund at the start of 2020.

In the match, Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City moved to the top of the table with 17 points from seven games, while Wolves are in 16th place having won only once this season.

The home side were reduced to 10 men on 33 minutes after a horrendous challenge from defender Nathan Collins, who launched himself studs-first into the midriff of Grealish and could have no complaints about the straight red card.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...

There was a minute’s silence ahead of kickoff following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the majority of fans kept a respectful silence, while there was warm applause on 70 minutes from all around the ground to mark the number of years the monarch was on the throne.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 07:11:23 pm
Next Story

Seventh edition of Ladakh Zanskar Festival to be held on September 29 and 30

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Federer announces retirement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 17: Latest News