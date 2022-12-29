scorecardresearch
‘I’m happy, it’s a really special moment in my career’: Erling Haaland on surpassing father’s record

Erling Haaland has scored 19 goals in the Premier League (14 apps), going past his father, Alfie Haaland (181 apps), for goals scored in the competition.

Erling Haaland, Leeds, Manchester City, football news, Premier league, Leeds united vs Manchester CIty, Manchester city vs Leeds United, Indian Express Sports, IE Sports, Sports NewsManchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Twitter)
“With my father in the (stands) over there, it’s special,” “I am happy today, it’s a really special moment in my career… It’s my craziest fantasy that I could be at Elland Road and score for Manchester City against Leeds,” Erling Haaland said post his victory.

Registering a 3-1 win over Leeds, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set a Premier League record on Wednesday. He scored 19 goals in the Premier League (14 apps) and surpassed his father, Alfie Haalan (181 apps), for goals scored.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, was on hand to watch the game between Manchester City and Leeds on Wednesday. Alfie Haaland also played for Manchester City between 1997 and 2000, before he joined the Sky Blues.

Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games.

“For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that’s life, what can I do? I have to practice more,” Haaland told Amazon Prime.

Also Read |How community football produced Erling Haaland, one of world’s best footballers

City’s victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal’s lead to five points.

Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in.

That was Haaland’s 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. Leeds scored in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner.

Haaland beat Kevin Phillips’ quickest-to-20 goals record — set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games.

-With AP inputs

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 09:53 IST
