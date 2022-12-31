Erling Haaland scripts unique record after scoring his 21st Premier League goal against Everton

Erling Haaland continued to shatter records as he became the first player to score the highest number of goals by a player before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season when he scored his 21st goal in the league against Everton. However, he could not inspire his side to victory as Demarai Gray levelled for the Toffees.

Earlier in the week, against Leeds, Haaland became the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League after he completed a brace at Elland Road. He also surpassed his father Alfie Haaland’s entire Premier League goal tally (18), that too against his father’s former club, in the city Haaland was born.

In the match, the Norwegian looked to have put the defending champions on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium. The prolific striker struck in clinical fashion after 24 minutes but Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.

It ended a run of three straight league losses for Everton and eased some of the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Haaland, as ever, had looked like he would make the difference early on. He threatened for the first time when he latched on to a fine throughball from Kevin De Bruyne and rounded Jordan Pickford but fired into the side-netting. City claimed the lead when Riyad Mahrez slalomed his way through the area and pulled back for Haaland, who finished clinically on the turn.

The second half got off to a slow start, not helped by a lengthy holdup for one of the assistant referees to have his communication equipment repaired.

When play restarted it was Everton which surprisingly clicked into gear first, bringing the visitors an unlikely equalizer just after the hour.

City backed off as Gray charged into the area, and although he slipped as he tried to cut back inside Manuel Akanji, he quickly regained his composure to curl a shot into the top corner.

