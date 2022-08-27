Erling Haaland scores first Premier League hattrick as Manchester City down Crystal Palace 4-2

Erling Haaland announced himself to the Premier League in style as he scored his first hattrick on English soil on Saturday.

The champions looked way out of their depth in the first half when a disciplined Crystal Palace took them to task, going 2-0 up at the break with a John Stones own goal and a Joachim Andersen header. City looked out of sorts and Haaland appeared despondent.

All that would change in the second half as City would come out with all guns blazing with Bernardo Silva kickstarting their revival with a deflected effort. Haaland would then show the world why he is rated so highly and scored 3 goals in the space of 19 minutes to bring drag his side to victory.

Haaland 's first hattrick for Manchester City and beautiful open-play goal..

Phil Foden delivered a pinpoint cross which Haaland met with a fine glancing header and the Norwegian then turned in from close range after a clever move inspired by Silva. He saved the best for last, showing Ilkay Gundogan the pass he wanted to run on to and then holding off Joel Ward as he fired into the bottom corner.

The striker, signed from Borussia Dortmund in June, has now scored six goals in his opening four Premier League games.