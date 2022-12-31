‘Football’s next Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?’: Erling Haaland plays down rivalry with Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has played down his future rivalry with Kylian Mbappe over who could become football’s next Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the chat with former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby, Haaland on his possible rivalry with Mbappe said: “It’s impossible to say.”

“I don’t like to compare myself with others. I think you need to be your own player when it comes to that so I don’t like to compare or anything with that.”

“I think the media has been doing that with Ronaldo and Messi for the last 10 years and I think they’ve been pushing each other as well,” he added.

“I think it’s been a positive thing. Barcelona and Madrid against each other.

“It’s been the perfect rivalry. But I don’t think about this [rivalry between him and Mbappe], honestly.”

Last year, Kylian Mbappe suggested Haaland isn’t quite on his level yet, saying he needs to show more longevity before being labelled football’s next big star.

Advertisement

“It is his second year, we are getting to know him. It is the beginning for him. I’m happy for him, for what he’s doing,” Mbappe told Esquire.

The Premier League, often considered to be one of the most difficult leagues to succeed in, has been a cakewalk for Haaland. Every time he laces up his boots and lines up for Manchester City, he breaks records. In the midweek against Leeds, he became the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League.

On the toher hand, Mbappe lit up the Qatar World Cup with his phenomenal performance. The 24-year-old scored eight goals in the tournament and bagged the golden boot award. Mbappe has netted 20 goals for PSG.