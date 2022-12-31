scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

‘Football’s next Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?’: Erling Haaland plays down rivalry with Kylian Mbappe

"I don't like to compare myself with others," says Manchester City forward Erling Haaland

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from penalty spot against Strasbourg; Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts. (AP)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has played down his future rivalry with Kylian Mbappe over who could become football’s next Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the chat with former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby, Haaland on his possible rivalry with Mbappe said: “It’s impossible to say.”

“I don’t like to compare myself with others. I think you need to be your own player when it comes to that so I don’t like to compare or anything with that.”

Read |What to watch: All eyes on Haaland as Manchester City face struggling Everton

“I think the media has been doing that with Ronaldo and Messi for the last 10 years and I think they’ve been pushing each other as well,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

“I think it’s been a positive thing. Barcelona and Madrid against each other.

“It’s been the perfect rivalry. But I don’t think about this [rivalry between him and Mbappe], honestly.”

Last year, Kylian Mbappe suggested Haaland isn’t quite on his level yet, saying he needs to show more longevity before being labelled football’s next big star.

Advertisement
Read |Pele: ‘Mbappe can become my heir … I see myself in his ability to play fast’

“It is his second year, we are getting to know him. It is the beginning for him. I’m happy for him, for what he’s doing,” Mbappe told Esquire.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Premier League, often considered to be one of the most difficult leagues to succeed in, has been a cakewalk for Haaland. Every time he laces up his boots and lines up for Manchester City, he breaks records. In the midweek against Leeds, he became the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League.

On the toher hand, Mbappe lit up the Qatar World Cup with his phenomenal performance. The 24-year-old scored eight goals in the tournament and bagged the golden boot award. Mbappe has netted 20 goals for PSG.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 10:53 IST
Next Story

Four killed in firecracker blast at house in Namakkal

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 31: Latest News
close