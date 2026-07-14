563 Peruvian babies named Haaland: Norway striker sparks bizarre naming trend

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) leads the team as they participate in a viking boat row after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Erling Haaland may have had to say goodbye to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinal but the impact he has made will continue to live for years to come, particularly in Peru. Despite there being little in common between the South America country and Norway, a total of 563 Peruvians now bear names directly inspired by the Norwegian and Manchester City forward.

According to official figures released by the country’s National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC), of the 563, 468 Peruvians already bear the surname Haaland, and a further 91 children have been registered with his full name, Erling Haaland. A vast majority of these registrations have been made since the start of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.