Erling Haaland’s move to Man City close to completion: Reports

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City will reportedly be confirmed by next week according to multiple reports. Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund director, was quoted by the Sun as telling Sport1 that he expects to have clarity over the future of the 21-year-old soon while Eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano also stated that “City are working on it”.

According to Sky Germany, the striker has informed Dortmund that he will leave the club at the end of this season. The release clause on his contract is €75 million. Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano conveyed to Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week that the England-based outfit are ready to activate the clause. If the deal goes through, Haaland’s wages could be in excess of £400,000-a-week.

Haaland, who is one of the most sought-after young strikers in world football, has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

With Sergio Aguero leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2020-21 season, City have been linked with Haaland in British media reports.

Although City have been the biggest spenders in Europe over the last decade, they are yet to buy a player for a world record amount and their highest fee paid is 64 million pounds for Ruben Dias from Benfica in September.

BREAKING 🚨 Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Erling Haaland and are expected to pay his release clause this week 👀 (@TheAthleticUK) pic.twitter.com/cUigaPJTJm — 433 (@433) May 9, 2022

City head coach Pep Guardiola has previously refused to talk about the prospect of signing Norway international Haaland but hailed the 21-year-old’s “exceptional” qualities.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Guardiola said.

“When that happens it’s because he can score with the right, the left, the counter attacks, in the box.”